Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly to partly clear sky. As high pressure gradually pushes east out of the Four Corners, more moisture will stream in over the state allowing for another round of scattered storms to develop across western and central NM. Like Monday, these will be hit and miss thunderstorms but greatest coverage will be found west of the Central Mountains. Top threats with any developed storm will be strong winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours. Afternoon highs will be similar to what we had to start the week – expect widespread 80s and 90s with a few in the low 100s in far eastern NM.

WEDNESDAY: Although not quite the perfect monsoon set-up, we’ll still see enough moisture streaming in to fire off more scattered storms – favorable: western 2/3rds of New Mexico. Unfortunately, eastern NM will see another afternoon of dry, hot conditions. Afternoon highs will stay in the 80s and 90s for most.