Keshawn Banks chooses San Diego State and Rocky Long

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho defensive end Keshawn Banks verbally committed to Rocky Long and the San Diego State Aztecs Tuesday.

“I’m very happy with my decision and I believe it’s the best fit for me academically and athletically,” said Banks.

The 6-foot-4, 250 pound Banks had eight sacks for the Class 6A state champion Rio Rancho Rams last season.

Banks was recruited by New Mexico, New Mexico State, Colorado State and UNLV. He is the second New Mexico product to commit to Long, a former University of New Mexico football player and head coach, this recruiting season.

Manzano High football and track star Jordan Byrd committed to the Aztecs in the last week of June.