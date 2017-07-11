June 11th Morning Rush: Man accused in brutal 2008 attack back in court

1. The man accused of beating a Cibola high school student nearly to death nine years ago is expected in court again. Prosecutors are fighting to keep him locked up without bond until his trial. Hansen allegedly attacked then 17-year-old Brittani Marcell with a shovel in 2008 in her Westside home. Prosecutors are arguing no release conditions will reasonably protect the community.

2. The acting University of New Mexico Athletic Director says UNM will likely collect $8,000 from a skybox suite holder, which is just part of a nearly $432,000 that officials are missing. UNM administrators say the money was supposed to come from Lobo ticket-holders renting skybox seats at the pit, over the last seven years but some of it was not collected. The missing money was discovered during an audit, that followed a Larry Barker investigation.

3. A mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly to partly clear sky.

4. A New Mexico newlywed couple is desperately pleading with the thief that stole their wedding day memories. Crystal and Robert Trujillo tied the knot on July 1 at Ghost Ranch in Abiquiu. A crook broke into photographer Randy Smith’s car and stole his laptop, cameras, and the memory card that had their wedding pictures. If you know anything about the theft you are asked to call the police.

5. A Texas girl is getting a lot of attention after her unique visit to New Mexico to say “thank you” to Santa Fe police department. Savannah Solis from Tyler, Texas, handed out cards and gave hugs to SFPD. She says she started traveling the country to thank as many officers as possible since hearing about the deaths of two New York Police officers. Her message to officers is “please don’t give up” adding she appreciates the sacrifices they make every day.

The Morning’s Top Stories