In The Kitchen: Mas Tapas Y Vino Makes Garlic Mojo Pork Schnitzel

Executive Chef Marc Quinones from Mas Tapas y Vino in the Hotel Andaluz, joined New Mexico Living to make a Garlic Mojo Pork Schnitzel and invite us to the Sazerac Cocktail Pairing Dinner on July 20.
Garlic Mojo Pork Schnitzel
- 6oz Pork Loin pounded out and breaded following the standard breading procedure
- 4oz of Cheddar Whipped Potatoes
- Cracked Black Pepper Cream Sauce 4oz
- Fresh Arugula 2oz
- Lemon-Oregano Vinaigrette 1oz
Recipe:
Fry Pork until brown and crispy. On a round plate place potatoes in the center, place Schnitzel on top of the potatoes and drizzle the cracked black pepper cream sauce in a circular motion. Top the Schnitzel with dressed Arugula and serve.
