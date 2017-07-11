In The Kitchen: Mas Tapas Y Vino Makes Garlic Mojo Pork Schnitzel

Executive Chef Marc Quinones from Mas Tapas y Vino in the Hotel Andaluz, joined New Mexico Living to make a Garlic Mojo Pork Schnitzel and invite us to the Sazerac Cocktail Pairing Dinner on July 20.

Garlic Mojo Pork Schnitzel

6oz Pork Loin pounded out and breaded following the standard breading procedure

4oz of Cheddar Whipped Potatoes

Cracked Black Pepper Cream Sauce 4oz

Fresh Arugula 2oz

Lemon-Oregano Vinaigrette 1oz

Recipe:

Fry Pork until brown and crispy. On a round plate place potatoes in the center, place Schnitzel on top of the potatoes and drizzle the cracked black pepper cream sauce in a circular motion. Top the Schnitzel with dressed Arugula and serve.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Hotel Andaluz