In The Kitchen: Mas Tapas Y Vino Makes Garlic Mojo Pork Schnitzel

Executive Chef Marc Quinones from Mas Tapas y Vino in the Hotel Andaluz, joined New Mexico Living to make a Garlic Mojo Pork Schnitzel and invite us to the Sazerac Cocktail Pairing Dinner on July 20.

Garlic Mojo Pork Schnitzel

  • 6oz Pork Loin pounded out and breaded following the standard breading procedure
  • 4oz of Cheddar Whipped Potatoes
  • Cracked Black Pepper Cream Sauce 4oz
  • Fresh Arugula 2oz
  • Lemon-Oregano Vinaigrette 1oz

Recipe:

Fry Pork until brown and crispy. On a round plate place potatoes in the center, place Schnitzel on top of the potatoes and drizzle the cracked black pepper cream sauce in a circular motion. Top the Schnitzel with dressed Arugula and serve.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Hotel Andaluz