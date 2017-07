SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Later this month, Santa Fe City Council will consider approving $250,000 for Meow Wolf.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, a committee gave the first go-ahead to the funding from the city.

It would help allow Meow Wolf to purchase and renovate a 52,000 square foot building at Valdez Industrial Park.

Under the agreement, the state would contribute another $750,000.

Meow Wolf would provide $4 million on its own.