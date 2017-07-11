Former paramedic wants sentence reduced after stealing dead patient’s debit card

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Santa Fe paramedic who charged more than $11,000 on a dead patient’s debit card wants a lighter sentence.

Michael Harcharik stole the man’s card when he was dispatched to his home last year. Harcharik used it at Walmart and AutoZone, even buying himself a $1,600 riding lawnmower.

Harcharik pleaded no contest to identity theft — a felony — earlier this year and was sentenced to five years probation.

Now, his attorney has filed a motion asking a judge to grant a conditional discharge, which would drop the felony conviction if Harcharik successfully completes probation.

His attorney says the felony conviction prevents his client from providing for his family and staying employed.

A hearing on the motion is set for next week.

