Dr. Cosette Wheeler, Scientist at the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center, joined New Mexico Living to talk about a recent study highlighting the importance of TPV screening.

The study looked at a total of 457,317 women. About 4.5 percent of these women got an abnormal result on their pap smear. The study shows that women who get HPV testing are more likely to follow up on their abnormal pap smear result.

