For Your Education: National American University Fall Classes

Jill Kissinger, Campus Director at National American University, joined New Mexico Living to talk about fall classes at NAU.

Applications for the spring 2018 Nursing Clinical Core Cohort will be available in August, call to get an appointment to evaluate your transfer credits to see if you are ready to apply. Students taking advantage of their new tuition structure and transfer policies are completing their degrees faster. The fall terms begin September 6, 2017.

For more information, visit their website.

