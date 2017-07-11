Family: Man injured in stolen RV chase barely hanging on

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An innocent victim hit by a fleeing suspect in a stolen RV has taken a turn for the worst.

The family of Tito Pacheco says the father of three is barely hanging on after the June 20 crash in northwest Albuquerque.

Pacheco was one of several innocent drivers caught in the middle of the police chase that ran through the Heights, Nob Hill and Coors and Irving.

Pacheco took the brunt of the crash that ended it. His family says that Pacheco was on his way home from work. They say he suffered a broken neck, fractured skull, punctured lung and broken ribs.

While he was doing better last week, he went into cardiac arrest and doctors say his brain went without oxygen for a long time.

“It was tough because he was looking well, sitting up, recognized people…although jaw was broken would speak and we thought we were out of the woods, you know? Saw it cleaning up ahead and that he was going to recover and yes, tough, but with this setback we’re not so sure,” family friend Michael Austin said.

The family says Pacheco is the sole provider for his three kids, ages 14,15 and 19. They say they’re having to pay the bills themselves.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to try to help. To donate, click here.