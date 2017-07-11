Family: Man injured in stolen RV chase barely hanging on

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An innocent victim hit by a fleeing suspect in a stolen RV has taken a turn for the worst.

The family of Tito Pacheco says the father of three is barely hanging on after the June 20 crash in northwest Albuquerque.

Pacheco was one of several innocent drivers caught in the middle of the police chase that ran through the Heights, Nob Hill and Coors and Irving.

Pacheco took the brunt of the crash that ended it. His family says that Pacheco was on his way home from work. They say he suffered a broken neck, fractured skull, punctured lung and broken ribs.

While he was doing better last week, he went into cardiac arrest and doctors say his brain went without oxygen for a long time.

“It was tough because he was looking well, sitting up, recognized people…although jaw was broken would speak and we thought we were out of the woods, you know? Saw it cleaning up ahead and that he was going to recover and yes, tough, but with this setback we’re not so sure,” family friend Michael Austin said.

The family says Pacheco is the sole provider for his three kids, ages 14,15 and 19. They say they’re having to pay the bills themselves.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to try to help. To donate, click here. 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s