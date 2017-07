ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says I-40 is being shut down at Louisiana due to a subject on the San Pedro overpass.

No further information was immediately available.

APD assisting on shutting down both I*40 eastbound & westbound traffic / at Louisiana due to police activity — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) July 12, 2017

TRAFFIC ALERT: WB I40 is being shut down at Louisiana in response to a subject on the San Pedro overpass. Avoid the area, seek alt route — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) July 12, 2017