Albuquerque Police arrest Green Jeans burglary suspect

green jeans farmery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of multiple break-ins at Green Jeans Farmery is behind bars.

Earlier this month, several shops at the popular retail space near Carlisle and I-40 reported a man burglarizing their stores.

Police say they can tie the suspect, 32-year-old Nicholas Smith, to five burglaries.

“You can see, the guy’s on dope. This is a drug case. This is what he’s doing. He’s breaking into places to feed his habit,” Officer Simon Drobik said.

Police say Smith was arrested just six weeks ago.

This time, they caught Smith by Green Jeans with burglary tools, drugs and stolen alcohol.

