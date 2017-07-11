Air Force wife accused of murdering husband in court again to have case dismissed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman accused of murdering her Air Force husband is in court again trying to get her case dismissed.

Amy Herrera is accused of shooting her husband Marc Herrera during a party at their Albuquerque home in 2012.
Herrera claims Marc put the gun in his own mouth and forced her to pull the trigger.

This case has been delayed time and time again because of motions and requests to throw out evidence by the defense. This evidence includes statements Amy made telling a friend she wished she could kill him again.The judge ruled against that allowing the statement.

Tuesday Herrera’s attorneys asked the case be thrown out because of lack of a speedy trial.

The judge heard the arguments but has not issued a ruling.

