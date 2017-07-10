Video shows Albuquerque police open fire on carjacking suspect, victim

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows how the situation unfolded when three officers opened fire on a suspected carjacker in an SUV. The carjacking victim was also inside that SUV, and that innocent woman took a bullet, too.

Officers said they witnessed Lee Brandenburg as he held a woman at gunpoint and tried to pull her out of her SUV. Then, in the lapel video, you can hear a barrage of gunfire.

Albuquerque Police said they were chasing down Lee Brandenburg in February after a bondsman paid him a visit and he allegedly pointed a gun and made took off.

Police said he was wanted. Body camera video shows officers ran after him in the area of San Antonio and I-25.

The Albuquerque Police Department said along the way, Brandenburg tried and failed to carjack a man, but he tried again in the parking lot of the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department.

APD said officers Mel Acata, James Ortiz and Paul Bellgardt saw Brandenburg with a gun to a woman’s head, trying to steal her SUV.

As chair of the State Housing Commission, the woman was leaving after a meeting at the RLD building.

“Hey, put the gun down, put the gun down,” officers are heard saying.

Seconds later, officers fire what sounds like at least 20 shots. Bullet holes in the back of the SUV were later marked for evidence.

Officers moved in to arrest Brandenburg, and learned while they shot him in both legs, they also shot his victim in the knee.

It turns out that Brandenburg had a BB gun. He was hit with a long list of charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer for pointing that gun at one of the officers.

APD said all three of the officers are still on duty as the internal investigation into the shooting continues.

The woman who was shot has not filed a lawsuit against APD.