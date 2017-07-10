Vandals target state Regulation and Licensing Department vehicles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a disturbing sight Saturday morning for employees of the state’s Regulation and Licensing Department. Sixteen work vehicles were damaged at their San Antonio location.

“Our staff comes in, they work very hard, we run six divisions and 32 boards and commissions here. It’s a full time operation and we need these vehicles,” said Alex Sanchez with Regulation and Licensing.

The RID believes someone committed the act Friday night after employees had already left. They believe whoever did this was targeting the department.

All the vehicles are located in a gated parking lot that has a security officer during business hours. They say there’s also no lighting in the parking lot, which would allow someone to move in discreetly.

“It’s unfortunate that somebody felt the need to come into a secure area and cost taxpayers thousands of dollars in damage,” said Sanchez.

KRQE News 13 did see security cameras in the parking lot. However, there is no surveillance video of the vandalism spree. The state is still trying to figure out the price tag for the vehicles.

