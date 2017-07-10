Underprivileged kids get the chance to learn life skills through the game of golf

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The local chapter of a Worldwide youth development organization is helping a group of children develop life skills through golf.

The First Tee is an international youth development organization introducing the game of golf and its inherent values to young people. Through after school and in-school programs, underprivileged youth are offered a scholarship opportunity to learn the values of integrity, respect and perseverance through the game of golf.

The group will host a Charity Challenge to raise funds on Monday, July 24 at the Santa Fe Country Club. Cost is $200 per person or $800 for a 4-person team.

For more information on the organization or the charity event, visit the First Tee website.