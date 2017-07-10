Texas girl gives out cards and hugs to Santa Fe Police officers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Texas girl made a stop in Santa Fe to say “thank you” to the police department.

Santa Fe Police posted a video to their Facebook page showing 12-year-old Savannah Solis from Tyler, Texas, handing out cards and hugs.

Solis has been doing this for the last couple of years, since she heard about the deaths of two New York Police officers. It’s her goal to thank as many officers as she can find.

“To my heroes, I want to say, don’t stop, please don’t give up, many do not care or appreciate the sacrifices you make everyday, but I do,” Savannah Solis said.

Savannah’s travels have taken her all over the world, from Washington, D.C. to Buckingham Palace and now, Santa Fe.

