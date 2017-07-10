Teen accused beating two homeless men to death appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the three teens who pleaded guilty to killing two homeless men is expected in court.

Police say Gilbert Tafoya and two others brutally attacked 46-year-old Kee Thompson and 44-year-old Allison Gorman with bricks and cinderblocks back in 2014.

The other two involved in the murders have already received their sentences.

Nathaniel Carrillo got 26 years, while Alex Rios is serving 67 and a half years.

Tafoya is due in court for a motion hearing.

A judge has yet to decide whether he’ll be sentenced as an adult or juvenile.