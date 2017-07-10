Teen accused beating two homeless men to death appears in court

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the three teens who pleaded guilty to killing two homeless men is expected in court.

Police say Gilbert Tafoya and two others brutally attacked 46-year-old Kee Thompson and 44-year-old Allison Gorman with bricks and cinderblocks back in 2014.

The other two involved in the murders have already received their sentences.

Nathaniel Carrillo got 26 years, while Alex Rios is serving 67 and a half years.

Tafoya is due in court for a motion hearing.

A judge has yet to decide whether he’ll be sentenced as an adult or juvenile.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s