Police arrest man accused of pulling machete on security guards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of pulling a machete on security guards in downtown Albuquerque is expected in court.

According to a criminal complaint, APD officers were patrolling downtown near first and central when a security guard yelled for the officers’ attentions and pointed to Jeffery Kading.

The security guard said Kading pulled a machete on them last month.

When officers approached Kading he ran a short distance, until giving up and sitting down on a curb.

Kading was arrested for the machete incident.

