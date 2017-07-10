PNM asked to release sealed documents to public

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is being asked to release documents to the public that were sealed during its efforts to raise rates again.

A renewable energy advocacy group says those documents relate to two coal-fired power plants and negotiations over future coal supplies.

PNM has long said that closing the plant would affect rates and they would need to turn to customers to fill the gap.

This week the public regulation commission ruled to release the documents after officials say the utility failed to prove that any trade secrets would be revealed if they were made public.

PNM is asking the PRC to reconsider that decision.

PNM recently raised their rates and is asking for another increase.

