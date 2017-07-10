Phase 2 of Alameda signal project to begin Monday; delays expected

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Heads up drivers. If you’re taking Alameda Boulevard to get to work this morning, you could see some delays. This as the county is expected to begin work on the second phase of the adaptive traffic signal system on a section of Alameda Boulevard.

The four intersections that will be seeing upgrades include Coors Boulevard up to Cottonwood Drive.

Phase 2 of the project will be connecting these four intersections to the seven that were already completed back in 2013 during Phase 1.

Phase 1 upgraded the traffic signals from 2nd Street to Loretta Drive.

Crews will be out from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for the next six weeks. During this time, they’ll be dropping a lane to work on the signal itself, working on one intersection at a time.

Phase 2 will upgrade the traffic lights to have cameras that will count how many cars are on the road in real time. That means the signal will turn green when a certain number of cars line up at a red light.

“They are constantly adapting to the drive itself. It’s not anything that’s set on timers. So 3 a.m. in the morning versus 3 p.m. in the afternoon, it’s all based on what the real traffic is,” said Catherine Lopez, Bernalillo County Communications Specialist.

Bernalillo County officials say it’s estimated that over 40,000 cars cross the river every day, making this area one of the busiest corridors in the city.

They say this system will streamline your drive making it easier for you to get across the river and decrease travel time by 20 percent.

The system is also supposed to respond quickly to pedestrians and emergency vehicles.

They hope to have the installation of the system fully completed before the beginning of school.

The county is able to do this project thanks to a $400,000 grant from the federal government.