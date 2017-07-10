New Mexico newlyweds plead for return of stolen wedding photos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple of New Mexico newlyweds are pleading with a thief to have a heart. That thief stole their wedding day memories.

Like most weddings, the bride and groom hired a photographer to capture each moment of their big day. Now all those pictures are gone.

“When I discovered it was gone, I was completely shocked,” photographer Randy Smith said about his stolen equipment.

The Albuquerque thief who broke into Smith’s car stole more than a laptop and cameras. That person stole cherished memories.

“We got robbed. Our photographer will get his camera and continue taking pictures. We cannot have our wedding day back,” groom Robert Trujillo said.

Robert and his wife tied the knot on July 1 at a location they say is beyond beautiful, Ghost Ranch in Abiquiu.

Now all they have are cell phone pictures to show for all their preparation.

“We had been planning it for a year and a half. We spent a lot of money,” Crystal Trujillo said.

That’s why after the wedding they were looking forward to reliving the memories through professional photographs, but those pictures their photographer took are gone — stolen from his parked car.

Guests have been sending the couple cell phone pictures and video but it’s just not the same.

Now the couple just wants their memories back.

“We received wedding money from our families and friends and we are willing to give it just to get our pictures back because there is not a price we can put on what was taken from us,” Robert Trujillo said.

The photographer offered to take more pictures, but the bride and groom said you can’t duplicate the excitement of a wedding day.

“It was beautiful from what I remember and it’s really sad that I am not able to see the pictures,” Crystal Trujillo said.

“It was just those moments that I caught that are just so special that that we can never get back,” Smith said.

The photographer says he spent nearly six hours editing the pictures.

He took more than 1,000 of them.

The photographer gave the couple a refund. He said he has also been checking local pawn shops hoping the laptop turns up with the memory card in it.