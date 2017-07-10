New Mexico native catches massive marlin off coast of Hawaii

Published:

HONOLULU (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has quite the fishing story to tell.

Las Cruces native Mike Bumberger caught a massive marlin off Hawaii’s Kona Coast on Sunday.

The first-time deep-sea fisherman says he hooked the marlin in an area only about 400 feet deep.

“It was a shock. He saw it jump out, my father saw it jump out of the water and then we saw it jumping in front of the boat after it was hooked, and we just started reeling it in. It was just a battle from there,” Mike Bumberger said.

Bumberger says the marlin weighed in at 600 pounds, but it could be heavier because it was too big to fit completely on the scale.

 

