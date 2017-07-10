New Mexico homeland security department misses audit deadline again

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second year in a row, the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has failed to submit an audit for the 2016 budget year.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the agency is the only state department that has yet to submit its audit that was due on December 1.

The department’s previous audit for the 2015 budget year, was also submitted nearly a year late and cited a host of money-management problems.

State Auditor Tim Keller says the agency continues to be the worst-run agency in our state.

The agency is tasked with coordinating local agencies to respond to emergencies and other threats.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s