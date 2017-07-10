New Mexico homeland security department misses audit deadline again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second year in a row, the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has failed to submit an audit for the 2016 budget year.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the agency is the only state department that has yet to submit its audit that was due on December 1.

The department’s previous audit for the 2015 budget year, was also submitted nearly a year late and cited a host of money-management problems.

State Auditor Tim Keller says the agency continues to be the worst-run agency in our state.

The agency is tasked with coordinating local agencies to respond to emergencies and other threats.