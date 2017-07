ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico couple’s marriage is still going strong after 70 years.

Pascual, 94, and Margaret Chavez,88, tied the knot back in July 1947.

Pascual was home after being stationed in the South Pacific during World War II when they met.

He got a job at Los Alamos Laboratories and over the years he and Margaret have welcomed nine kids into the world.

The Chavez kids say their parents are a shining example of what true love and commitment look like.