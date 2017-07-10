High pressure will move east over the next few days allowing for more afternoon scattered showers. Highs will top out in the low 90s here in central sections of the state with the best chance for rain across western New Mexico. The high will slide back over to the four-corners by the end of the work week allowing for scattered and isolated storms. This weekend we will be in and out of the showers.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast x
