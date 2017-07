ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of murdering his former stepdad is due before a judge.

Police say 27-year-old Timothy Mims shot 48-year-old Verner Thomason at a bus stop back in 2014.

APD solved the two-year old case after a tip from the victim’s sister.

Detectives say Mims blamed Thomason for molesting his sister when she was a child. Thomason has a history of alleged child exploitation.

Monday, Mims is expected in court for a motion hearing.