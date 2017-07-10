Local charity refurbishes donated cars for a big profit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –In a win-win scenario, donated cars given a total make-over net a higher price for charity, as well as a higher tax deduction for donors.

One Community Auto (OCA) is a company that accepts vehicle donations, refurbishes them and sells them for a much higher price than can be achieved by taking them to auction or the junkyard. CASA-Q is a non-profit that serves LGBTQ at-risk teens by providing housing and many other services. A generous donor gave CASA-Q a Porsche, which OCA rebuilt and is now raffling off at the State Fair on Sunday, Sept. 17, with all proceeds going to CASA-Q.

For more information on the non-profit, visit the OCA website.