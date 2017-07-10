Larry Rose III on Maxwell Award Watch List

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)- For the second consecutive year New Mexico State running back Larry Rose III will start his season on the Maxwell Award Watch List.

The Maxwell Award honors college football’s player of the year and Rose III is one of 85 players selected for the list that was announced Monday. Rose III is heading into his senior season with the Aggies third on the all-time rushing list with 3,618 yards and listed as fourth in touchdowns with 27.

Head coach Doug Martin expects big things from his senior this season and beyond. “If he has a good year and he stays healthy, he will be the best running back in our conference for sure,” said Martin. “Hopefully he will get into those tryouts, and hopefully he will get a combine invite. All he has to do is get with the right team and you won’t be able to cut him.” The Aggies start the season at Arizona State August 31.