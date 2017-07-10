Kristen’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

MONDAY: Afternoon highs will soar well into the 70s, 80s and 90s for most — low 100s expected across the far Southeast Plains. High pressure centered over the Four Corners will continue to keep the storm track well to our north, however, we’ll have enough instability and moisture to fire off another round of afternoon storms. Sunshine will blanket the state to start the day… but clouds will build this afternoon and eventually give way to scattered storms late day into this evening. Storms are most favorable for those within the higher terrain of northern, central and western NM… rolling off into surrounding lower elevations as the day grows. Top threats: frequent lightning and strong, gusty winds.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Similar to Monday with afternoon highs in the 70s, 80s and 90s (low 100s for southeast NM) underneath a mostly to partly sunny sky. High pressure slowly shifting east will allow for more scattered storms to develop, favoring the western 2/3rds of the state.