July 10th Morning Rush: Congress returns to battle over health care bill

1. Congress is back in session Monday morning and Republican leaders are expected to continue working to garner support for a plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The Senate health care bill proposed before the Fourth of July recess hit resistance on both sides of the aisle after the non-partisan congressional budget office projected $22 million more Americans would find themselves uninsured. Republican Senator John McCain says he thinks the bill will probably fail and thinks Republicans should start over and include both parties in deliberations. Over the weekend, President Trump weighed in, saying Republicans “finally have their chance” to replace the Affordable Care Act.

2. A proposal to bring the Amber Alert System to tribes across the U.S. now has the support of the Navajo Nation. The federal legislation co-sponsored by New Mexico Senator Tom Udall is in response to the abduction and murder of 11-year-old Ashlynne Mike near Shiprock last year. Mike’s death raised questions about gaps in communication between tribal and local law enforcement. Mike’s dad also sued the Navajo Nation saying the tribe failed to have an emergency notification system in place.

3. A quiet start to our day as overnight showers continue to fade and morning temperatures hold steady in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

4. Construction on big improvements to Balloon Fiesta Park are expected to begin. The plan calls for a new bridge over the north diversion channel which will allow new RV sites west of the park and free up more parking for fiesta guests. Some other improvements include upgrading RV utility systems and resurfacing parking lots. The balloon fiesta begins on October 7.

5. With just 89 days to go until this year’s Balloon Fiesta, some teens are learning the art of ballooning this week in Albuquerque. The Rio Grande Balloon Camp teaches 13 to 18-year-olds on how to work with balloons. The teens will work with local pilots, get hands on experience and learn balloon safety. They will also learn how weather affects flying.

The Morning’s Top Stories