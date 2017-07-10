In the Kitchen: Road Trip Simple, Healthy Snacks

We are in the kitchen with Sara Robbins, registered dietitian from Dairy Max, talking healthy summer snacks for road trips.

First and foremost, summer road trip snacks are about making a plan.

Starting with a cooler and something to carry the snacks into the car and back out. Have a travel mug for everyone in the car and fill them with things that you drink at home such as water and milk. If you go with milk, have fun and make it chocolate and maybe add some cherries. And for Mom & Dad, get that cold brew coffee you can find at most grocery stores, which you can pour into those milks to keep you going.

You might want water; sparkling or plan but you can make that water with slices of lemons, lime and cucumbers.

