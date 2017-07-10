In the Community: Summer Rodeo at Tamaya

Happening in our community calendar… throw on your cowboy boots for the Summer Rodeo Series at the Tamaya. Proceeds will benefit the Tamaya Horse Rehab charity for abandoned and abused horses.

The rodeo includes a grand entry with a few roping events and racing and then a flag race. The rodeo even includes some things with the rescue horses.

The organizers try to make the event interactive and fun for families. The rodeo takes place every Thursday night during the summer and it goes until the last week in august. The festivities start at 7:00 in the evening and is open to both guests and the general public, for a small entry fee. All proceeds benefit the Tamaya Horse Rehabilitation program.

There is no food provided; they encourage everyone to eat before they come out. Water and lemonade are available.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living