GOP Rep. Steve Pearce runs for governor, will leave Congress

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican Congressman Steve Pearce is running for governor of New Mexico in 2018 while giving up his firm hold over a congressional district along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Pearce announced Monday he will seek the GOP nomination in an attempt to succeed second-term GOP Gov. Susana Martinez, who by law cannot run for re-election next year.

The move by Pearce offers New Mexico voters a Vietnam War-era veteran and former oil man with a largely conservative voting record during seven terms in Congress.

He will give up running in 2018 for New Mexico’s southernmost congressional district — one of a handful along the U.S. border with Mexico that is not held by a Democrat.