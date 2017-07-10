Friars build fence to curb mess left by soup kitchen patrons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You’ve heard that good fences make good neighbors, and now a group of Franciscan friars is taking that message to heart.

KRQE News 13 told you last month about the problem at the San Juan Diego Friary near San Mateo and Copper.

Neighbors complained the friary’s weekly soup kitchen for the homeless was attracting trouble, with garbage left around the neighborhood and someone even setting trash on fire.

After telling KRQE News 13 they were committed to being good neighbors, the friars have put up a new fence around their facility.