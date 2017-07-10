For Your Education: NMCan – Helping Teens in Transition

On April 6th of this year, Governor Susana Martinez signed support for “Transferring Students” into law. It provides protection and assistance to students in the child welfare system, juvenile justice system or those who are experiencing homelessness by maintaining a strong academic track through their personal adversity.

New Mexico Child Advocacy Networks (NMCAN) is a visionary champion for New Mexico’s most vulnerable children and youth by providing innovative programming and effective advocacy.

NMCan works directly with young people teaching them how to manage daily responsibilities, build positive peer networks, and access tools to help them achieve goals related to education, employment, health, housing, and personal finance as well as strengthen their sense of belonging.

Learn more about this program, visit NMCan.org

