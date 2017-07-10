Florida man on cancer awareness motorcycle tour stops in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Florida man is making a stop in New Mexico as part of his 12,000 mile solo motorcycle tour to raise awareness for cancer.

David Cowan is planing stakes on the ground with red ropes in all four corners of the United States, “tying together” the nation against cancer. Monday, he stopped in Santa Fe near the Plaza.

Cowan lost his wife to cancer and said getting information about treatment was overwhelming, so he created a free online directory called Ali’s Alliance. His goal is to get new providers into the directory.

He rides off later on Monday to Utah. His journey will take about eight weeks.