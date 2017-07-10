Fire reported near Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is working to learn more about a fire burning in the Edgewood area.

Details are limited at this time, but the fire is reported to be burning off Barton Road and Juan Tomas, near the Founder’s Ranch Shooting Range.

Sky News 13 captured video showing that the fire is fairly small, but there is a lot of potential fuel and homes in the area.

Air crews were quick to move in, making retardant drops.

No word on the size of the blaze or how it may have started.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Sky News 13 flies over fire near Edgewood