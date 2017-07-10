Experts finds New Mexico teacher evaluations toughest in US

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A national publication and an expert found that teacher evaluations in New Mexico are among the toughest in the U.S., as they put a large amount of weight on student test scores.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday that New Mexico evaluations from 2015-2016 ranked twice as many teachers as below effective than the other 24 states reviewed in the study.

Brown University Assistant Professor Matthew Kraft’s study on teacher evaluation systems across the U.S. agrees with Education Week’s claim that the New Mexico’s are the toughest in the nation.

New Mexico’s acting secretary of education says that the system reflects the state’s commitment to putting students first.