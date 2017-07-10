Domestic violence victims gain immediate safety plus knowledge, skills, and resources at a local shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –1 in 3 women in New Mexico is a victim of domestic violence, and a shelter in Sandoval County is providing much-needed help.

Haven House is the only domestic violence services provider and emergency shelter serving all of Sandoval County as well as victims from outside the area. Haven House offers emotional and legal counseling, life-skills coaching and the variety of support needed to turn victims into survivors.

Haven House is a member of the New Mexico Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the Sandoval County Domestic Violence Coordinated Community Response, the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women and the Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Network—working to end domestic violence in New Mexico. Haven House is an IRS designated 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation and accepts tax-deductible donations in accordance with IRS guidelines

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, or for further information on this issue and available resources, visit the Haven House website.