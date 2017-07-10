Cracks on Lomas near I-40 continue to pose dangerous problem for motorcyclists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s one of the busiest streets in Albuquerque, but it looks like it hasn’t been repaired in ages. The cracks are huge and people are calling it a safety issue.

The city and state told KRQE News 13 they would take care of it quickly, but that was nine months ago.

Vance Cabella said last Thursday, the deep cracks in front of Duke City Harley on Lomas by the I-40 bridge, took him by surprise and almost sent him to the hospital.

“I hit this bump, this big knot in the road here, and jumped my bike. I was about two feet in the air, and I went about ten feet on my chopper. That’s probably close to a thousand pounds,” he said.

These cracks caused more than $400 in damage to Cabella’s motorcycle.

“I had to get a brand new front tire, balanced out because my rim got a little bit bent but was able to balance it out,” he said. “It knocked out my lens caps in the back here. So, they are hard to pull off. Both of these were missing and gone. That’s how hard of an impact that road is right there.”

Back in October, a motorcyclist claimed the cracks caused him to total his bike, sending him to the hospital.

The cracks on Lomas are where the bridge over I-40 meets the street, the territory of both the Department of Transportation and the city.

Nine months ago, the DOT told KRQE News 13 that both the city and state would come up with a prompt solution, saying safety is a top priority. Nothing happened.

“We’re getting ready to move forward and get ready to file formally in court if the city or state doesn’t start listening to us and hear our voices,” said Cabella.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the city again. They told us they will continue to cooperate with the DOT at this location.

Monday, the DOT once again said safety is a top priority, and they have a project planned to improve the surface transition area. That should start in the next few weeks.

Cabella said he doesn’t care whose responsibility it is, he just wants a fast solution.

“At the end of the day, whether it’s the city or the state, it has to be fixed,” he said.

Employees at Duke City Harley said they see accidents happen at that road all the time. Just last week, they said crews were out patching up the other side of the street, but clearly didn’t get to the cracks and potholes on the side in question.

When KRQE News 13 asked the DOT why nothing was done for nine months, they said the project had been on their radar, but they also had to consider seasonal work so they had to wait until weather was appropriate.