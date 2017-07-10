Construction underway at Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We are just 89 days away from this year’s balloon fiesta and construction is underway for major improvement projects at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Crews will begin building a new bridge over the north diversion channel Monday morning which will allow new RV sites west of the park, which will ultimately free up more spaces for fiesta guests.

Some other improvements include upgrading RV utility systems and resurfacing parking lots.

Work on the bridge will extend through August.

The balloon fiesta begins on October 7.