City Council still unsure how to fit proposed sick leave ordinance on ballot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council called a special meeting Monday night to discuss the controversial sick leave ordinance that residents will vote on come October.

It seems that councilors still can’t agree on how the seven-page ordinance will fit on a two page ballot.

Councilors thought they had this issue squared away two weeks ago, agreeing to put a summary on the ballot along with the full text of the ordinance. However, the mayor vetoed that proposal saying the summary was misleading.

Dozens of people showed up to Monday night’s meeting and agreed.

“We want our voters to be informed and know what they’re voting for, and at the end of the day we believe that with a misleading summary, it will mislead people in the wrong direction to believe what’s fully in it,” said Jason Espinoza with the New Mexico Association of Commerce.

Councilors struggled Monday night with what form the measure should take on the ballot. Instead they passed another amendment, placing a second question on the ballot that asks voters if the city council should take up the issue of paid sick leave.

“I think the business community was upset because there’s some things that really affect them and a lot of them do want sick leave for their employees so basically what this is, is that we’ll go through a process and get public input and transparency to develop a sick leave policy,” Councilor Brad Winter said.

Nearly 25,000 Albuquerque voters signed a petition and that initially put this ordinance on the October ballot. The ordinance would require Albuquerque employers to provide paid sick time off to full and part-time employees.

Should voters pass the sick leave ordinance, it is supposed to go into effect within 90 days.

The city clerk should have a sample of what the ballot will look like when the council meets back up in August.