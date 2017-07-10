Arizona authorities search for 3 children allegedly abducted

MARANA, Ariz. (AP) – Authorities are searching for three children allegedly abducted against their will in a southern Arizona custodial interference case.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say 11-year-old Malchiyah Harnesberry, 14-year-old Ramachandra Harnesberry and 16-year-old Parvati Harnesberry were last seen around 11 a.m. Monday in the Marana area.

They say the children’s grandmother, Danese Harnesberry, has full legal custody.

The children’s mother, 33-year-old Bedajii Harnesberry, had been staying with the family since July 4.

DPS officials say the grandmother got into an argument with her daughter before the alleged abductions occurred.

The grandmother says her daughter left behind chemicals and measuring glasses and may have used chloroform on the children.

Bedajii Harnesberry reportedly is driving a vehicle with a temporary New Mexico license plate and may be headed for Santa Fe County.