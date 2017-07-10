Animal Welfare dogs create unique paw print art for adoption event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Animal Welfare Department is teaming up with local artists to help find forever homes for shelter animals.

Monday artists from around the city got down with dogs to paint some paw-print art in an effort to raise funds for local shelters.

The paw-print art is on display and up for sale at the eastside and westside animal shelters.

“A lot of the pieces that the animals are creating are going to go with the animals in their adoption fee, so if you get an animal you get the artwork they created,” Adam Hevey said.

A city-wide adoption event is scheduled for July 22 and 23.