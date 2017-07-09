Rio Rancho couple launches green chile business from comfort of their own home

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – They’ve only been in business for a few months, but one couple’s green chile recipe is going global.

“We start off with the frozen green chile and we do a blend. We do a hot or mild, and then we do harvest for a little bit of color,” said Paula Porter.

Paulita’s New Mexico is the brain child of Paula and Alan Porter.

“We make a dehydrated green chile sauce and we’re working on a dehydrated red sauce,” said Alan Porter.

“We dehydrate the product, and it takes us anywhere from four to five days for the dehydration process,” said Paula Porter.

The Rio Rancho couple runs the company from their home and have been in business since March. But for the last 10 years, they’ve been trying to perfect the secret green chile recipe.

“At first I used to make mine with flour and then I said how can we do something a little better? That’s when we started working with the thickening and we came up with using the corn starch,” said Paula Porter.

The couple said it all started when they realized how much they missed green chile while working out of state.

“The a-ha moment was traveling and not being able to get green chile and going through withdrawals. It was horrible!” said Alan Porter.

Since both still have full time jobs, it was a no-brainer to start this side business in the comfort of their home.

“That was one of the bigger aspects for us, is to be able to have a home business and be able to work at any time of the day that we needed to,” said Paula Porter.

Less than six months in, they already have customers in New Zealand and Germany, and it’s just the beginning for Paulita’s New Mexico.

“We thought the sauce would be the best seller, turns out the seasoning is the biggest seller bar none,” said Alan Porter.

The couple is offering green chile marinade, salad dressing and seasoning. They’re working on releasing what they call a ‘Hatch Green Chile Salsacue.’ It’s a mixture of salsa and barbecue sauce.