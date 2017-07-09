Police say 4th of July death in Carlsbad was ‘freak accident’

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are calling a Carlsbad woman’s death a “freak accident.”

On the 4th of July, 20-year-old Jazmin Martinez was killed while sitting in the back of a pickup truck on an inflatable pool toy.

According to the Current-Argus, police say wind caught the inflatable toys, lifting Martinez out of the truck. She landed on the pavement, hitting her head, and later died at the hospital.

Carlsbad Police tell the Current-Argus they don’t suspect foul play, and that the vehicle was traveling at the posted speed limit and wasn’t driving recklessly.