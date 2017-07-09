North Crest Fire atop Sandia nearing total containment, mop-up stage

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – After days of battling flames that broke out last week, the North Crest Fire appears to be coming to a close. Crews say the fire is nearing mop-up stages in a final update.

The smoke plume that stated atop Sandia Peak is no longer visible. Crews say the fire is near 100 percent containment and burning minimally now.

Sixty-five people are still fighting the now-small blaze, along with a helicopter crew.

Crest Road to the Crest House was still closed Sunday as crews worked to clear vegetation from around the radio towers to the north of the Crest House.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but in their update today, officials warned campfires and illegal fires have recently been set and abandoned in the area.