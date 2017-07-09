Navajo Nation pushes to bring Amber Alert system to tribes across U.S.

By Published:
FILE - In this May 4, 2016, file photo, Klandre Willie, left, and her mother, Jaycelyn Blackie, participate in a candlelight vigil for Ashlynne Mike at the San Juan Chapter House in Lower Fruitland, N.M. The FBI said Ashlynne was abducted after school and her body was found the next day. The death of the young Navajo Nation girl is fueling efforts to create an Amber Alert plan on the vast reservation. (Jon Austria/The Daily Times via AP, File)

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation is now backing legislation to bring the Amber Alert System to tribes across the United States.

The Federal Legislation, co-sponsored by New Mexico Senator Tom Udall, is in response to the abduction and murder of 11 year old Ashlynne Mike, near Shiprock last year.

Mike’s death raised questions about gaps in communication between tribal and local law enforcement.

It also brought about a lawsuit by Mike’s dad against the Navajo Nation. He said the tribe failed to have an emergency notification system in place that would have saved his daughter’s life.

A panel of tribal lawmakers voted this week in favor of the Congressional Legislation.