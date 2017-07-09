Navajo Nation pushes to bring Amber Alert system to tribes across U.S.

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation is now backing legislation to bring the Amber Alert System to tribes across the United States.

The Federal Legislation, co-sponsored by New Mexico Senator Tom Udall, is in response to the abduction and murder of 11 year old Ashlynne Mike, near Shiprock last year.

Mike’s death raised questions about gaps in communication between tribal and local law enforcement.

It also brought about a lawsuit by Mike’s dad against the Navajo Nation. He said the tribe failed to have an emergency notification system in place that would have saved his daughter’s life.

A panel of tribal lawmakers voted this week in favor of the Congressional Legislation.