Man behind bars for allegedly pulling machete on security guards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A machete-wielding man was captured in Downtown Albuquerque.

According to a criminal complaint, Albuquerque Police officers were doing a ‘tactical plan’ on Saturday, patrolling downtown near 1st and Central due to crime problems in the area.

That’s when a security guard yelled for the officers’ attention, pointing to a nearby Jeffery Kading.

The security guard said Kading pulled a machete on guards late last month. When officers approached Kading, he ran a short distance until giving up and sitting down on a curb.

Kading was arrested for the machete incident, as well as on a warrant for felony drug charges.

Kading will see a judge on Monday.