Las Cruces man behind bars after being accused of wrestling grandma for money

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man ended up in jail after police said he wrestled his grandma for money.

According to Las Cruces Police, Antonio Esparza went to his grandma’s house on Thursday looking for cash. Police said it was likely to fund his drug problem.

When grandma wouldn’t give him any money, police said he started throwing things in a fit of rage. Then, he held her down on a bed and took away her phone so she couldn’t call for help.

He ended up taking $130, and grandma was not seriously injured.

Esparza was arrested and is being held without bond.